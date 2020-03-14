Germany v Italy friendly international cancelled

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The international friendly match between Germany and Italy scheduled to be played in Nuremberg on March 31 has been cancelled due to the health crisis.

The region of Bavaria has banned all gatherings of over 100 people, so even if the match took place in an empty stadium, the number of team members, support staff and media participants would likely exceed that limit.

"Cancellation was inevitable," the German football federation DFB said.

Germany are also scheduled to play in Madrid against Spain March 26, but this encounter has yet to be officially cancelled.