UrduPoint.com

Germany Warns Of 'escalation' In Covid Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Germany warns of 'escalation' in Covid cases

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Germany's health ministry said Friday the country was seeing a surge in coronavirus infections and warned that the situation was likely to worsen as winter approaches.

"With the rising infection numbers we are seeing an escalation of the situation," health ministry spokesman Oliver Ewald told reporters in Berlin.

The concern comes a day after Germany's Robert Koch health institute (RKI) said in its weekly report that seven-day coronavirus incidence rates had been rising since the end of September.

The upwards trend "became visible in almost all age groups over the past week and it is to be expected that the increase in case numbers will pick up speed in the further course of autumn and winter," Ewald said.

Germany recorded 19,572 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Friday, according to the RKI, up 70 percent on a week earlier.

Friday's figure was the highest since early May, when far fewer Germans were vaccinated against Covid.

The country's seven-day incidence rate jumped to 95.1 new infections per 100,000 people, also the highest level since May.

The health ministry said the spike in cases had not yet led to an "increased dynamic" in Covid patients needing intensive care.

Germany's DIVI intensive care association however voiced alarm at the latest developments.

Senior DIVI expert Christian Karagiannidis wrote on Twitter that there was a "very close correlation" between incidence rates and new Covid hospital admissions.

"The real fourth wave is beginning now and is gathering speed," he tweeted.

The leaders of Germany's 16 regional states are meeting to discuss the next steps in the fight against the pandemic, and are expected to keep existing measures largely in place.

The RKI in its report pleaded for all citizens, including those who are fully vaccinated or have already recovered from Covid, to keep respecting the recommended health guidelines.

These include wearing face masks, airing out rooms, keeping a physical distance and regularly washing hands.

"Unnecessary close contacts should be reduced and in particular indoor situations that could become so-called super spreading events should be avoided when possible," the report added.

More than 66 percent of the population in Germany, a country of some 83 million people, is now fully vaccinated against Covid.

Nearly 70 percent have received at least the first dose.

Related Topics

Twitter Germany Berlin May September Christian All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme an ..

Admission for free E-Rozgaar Training Programme announced

4 minutes ago
 32 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in fais ..

32 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Suspected poacher killed by elephants in South Afr ..

Suspected poacher killed by elephants in South Africa

4 minutes ago
 Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

Fire kills 16 at Russian explosives factory

4 minutes ago
 Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

Australian Paia'aua extends Toulon stay

7 minutes ago
 England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ..

England to play Covid-delayed India Test in 2022 - ECB

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.