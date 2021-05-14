UrduPoint.com
Germany Will Not Tolerate 'anti-Semitic' Protests

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Friday that Germany would not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations following protests outside synagogues at which demonstrators shouted anti-Jewish slogans and burned Israeli flags over the escalating conflict in the middle East.

"Anyone who attacks a synagogue or defiles Jewish symbols shows that for them it is not about criticising a state or the policies of a government, but about aggression and hate towards a religion and the people who belong to it," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding that "our democracy will not tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations."

