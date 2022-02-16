CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:Germany and Norway claimed the women's and men's cross-country skiing team sprint classic gold respectively at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games here on Wednesday.

German pair Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl won the event in 22:09.85, 0.17 seconds ahead of runner-up Sweden, while the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took the bronze in 22:10.56.

In the men's competition, Norwegian cross-country skiers Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Erik Valnes clinched the gold in 19:22.99. Finland grabbed the silver 2.46 seconds behind, and the ROC seized the bronze.

The team sprint classic gold was the fifth for Klaebo from the Winter Games and the second at Beijing 2022 after his victory in the men's sprint free on February 8.

Both men's and women's teams of China crashed out of the semifinal.