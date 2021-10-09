Germany without injured captain Neuer against Romania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany captain Manuel Neuer was a surprise omission from the starting line-up to face Romania in Friday's World Cup qualifier after dropping out with an adductor injury.

In the absence of the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona deputised with midfielder Joshua Kimmich captaining the Germans.

Germany went into the match in Hamburg four points clear at the top of their qualifying group, five ahead of the third-placed Romanians, and play North Macedonia away in their next qualifier on Monday.