BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) –:"Germany will leave the problem of unemployment behind in the next few years," Scholz told a news conference after a two-day Cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg outside Berlin.

"There is a lot to do for which we need a lot of women and men who work here in Germany, or come from other countries," he said.

Scholz reiterated his government's goal to modernize the industry by supporting investments in innovative and climate-friendly technologies.

He underlined that major investments are needed to achieve climate goals and ensure that Germany will remain competitive on the world stage.

"We need to build four to five new wind turbines a day by 2030 and a solar panel farm equivalent of more than 40 football pitches a day," he said.

The German government is planning to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% by 2030 and reach climate neutrality by 2045 at the latest.