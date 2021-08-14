UrduPoint.com

Germany's 7-day COVID-19 Incidence Rises Above 30 Again

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

BERLIN, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:The nationwide seven-day COVID-19 incidence in Germany rose above 30 again, almost five times as high as one month ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Saturday.

The incidence of reported COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 citizens climbed from 27.6 on the previous day to 30.1 on Friday, according to the RKI. The incidence in Germany has been steadily increasing since early July.

Germany registered 5,578 new cases in a 24-hour period on Friday, 2,130 more than one week ago, according to the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

To prevent a more extensive spread, "it is important that children and vaccinated individuals with mild symptoms are also tested by PCR," the RKI stressed in its latest weekly report.

As of Friday, more than 47.0 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 56.6 percent, according to the RKI. More than 52 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

