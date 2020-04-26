Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Germany's far-right AfD party has fired a longtime spokesman after he repeatedly described himself as a fascist and praised his "Aryan grandfather", a newspaper said Sunday.

According to Die Zeit newspaper, Christian Lueth was sacked by senior party ally Alexander Gauland following an internal review over recent comments by the spokesman.

Lueth had allegedly "repeatedly described himself as a fascist and referred to his grandfather's Aryan lineage", the paper wrote in its online edition.

His grandfather was a submarine commander during World War II and received an Iron Cross for his services from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, the newspaper reported.

He "was fired on Friday with immediate effect", Die Zeit wrote, citing sources within the anti-Islam and anti-immigration party.

The AfD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lueth, 43, had been with the party since it its early days as an anti-euro outfit in 2013 and cultivated close ties to top party figures like Gauland and Tino Chrupalla.

Lueth started out as a press spokesman for the AfD before becoming the spokesman of its parliamentary group when the party entered the national Bundestag in 2017.