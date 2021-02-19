UrduPoint.com
Germany's 'Black Forest Rambo' Jailed For Three Years

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Germany's 'Black Forest Rambo' jailed for three years

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A man dubbed the "Black Forest Rambo" received a three-year jail sentence from a German court on Friday for stealing police guns and evading arrest in the woods, sparking a massive manhunt.

The regional court in the southwestern city of Offenburg convicted 32-year-old Yves Rausch of illegal weapons possession, resisting arrest, grievous bodily harm and hostage-taking.

The sentence came in just below the three years and nine months requested by the prosecution during the month-long trial.

Rausch was arrested in July near the town of Oppenau on the French border after a six-day search that captured national headlines.

He was finally found sitting in a bush with five guns and an axe and taken into custody. Rausch wounded one officer in the foot with the axe, leaving him permanently unable to work.

He had fled into the forest after he managed to disarm four police officers, sparking a huge search operation.

