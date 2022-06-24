UrduPoint.com

Germany's Business Climate Index Falls Amid Thread Of Gas Shortages

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Germany's business climate index falls amid thread of gas shortages

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Germany's business climate index declined in June amid the threat of natural gas shortages, according to a Munich-based research institute on Friday.

The index, which measures expectations of manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, and retailers for the next six months, fell to 92.3 points in June, according to the ifo Institute for Economic Research.

While the market expectation for the index was to come in at 92.9 in June, it stood at 93.0 points in May.

"Companies were somewhat less satisfied with their current business situation. Their expectations turned markedly more pessimistic.

The threat of gas shortages is of great concern to the German economy," ifo said in a statement.

Clemens Fuest, the president of the Institute, said German companies are more pessimistic about the second half of this year, adding that "the chemical industry is thoroughly alarmed." He added that the business climate index in trade took a nosedive, as businesses' expectations fell to the lowest level since April 2020.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, faces a natural gas shortage and called Russia's gas supply cuts as an "economic attack" on Tuesday, before initiating the "alarm" phase of its emergency natural gas plan on Thursday.

Related Topics

Attack Shortage Business Russia Europe German April May June Gas 2020 Market Industry

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Sheh ..

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Shehbaz Sharif

11 minutes ago
 Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director ..

Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Film ..

1 hour ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

2 hours ago
 BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

BoG approves PKR15billion for 2022-23

2 hours ago
 What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

What role will Mehwish Hayat perform in Marvel?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.