BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,507 within one day to 237,936, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Thursday.

The death toll rose by five to 9,285.

"Almost half of the registered cases with us come from back-home travelers, meaning imported from abroad," Lars Schaade, RKI's vice president, said last week.

To curb the continued rise in COVID-19 cases, the German Federal government has extended its travel warning for more than 160 non-European Union (EU) and non-Schengen area countries and regions.

The warning, which also applies to the United Kingdom, will remain in effect until Sept. 14.