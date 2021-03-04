Berlin, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :German group Curevac said Thursday it has signed a deal with Novartis for the Swiss pharmaceutical giant to help in its production of the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing.

The Swiss giant will make up to 50 million doses of Curevac's vaccine by the end of 2021 and up to 200 million doses in 2022, said the German company.

CureVac began the final Phase III trials of its vaccine candidate in mid-December, involving more then 35,000 volunteers in Europe and Latin America.