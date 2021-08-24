UrduPoint.com

Germany's Daily COVID-19 Infections Continue To Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

Germany's daily COVID-19 infections continue to rise

BERLIN, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany continued to rise as 3,668 new cases were registered within one day, 1,542 more than one week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.

The country's seven-day incidence rate, which already climbed above 50 over the weekend, went up to 56.4 per 100,000 people on Monday, according to RKI, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention. A week ago, the seven-day coronavirus case rate was still 36.2.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told German public television broadcasters ARD and ZDF on Monday that it is "outdated" to impose stricter COVID-19 measures on the basis of an incidence of 50 or higher.

Hospitalization figures should become the new reference before the national elections in September, he said.

On Monday, 87 new hospitalized COVID-19 cases were reported in German hospitals, meaning that the seven-day incidence rate of hospitalized cases in the country stood at 1.28 cases per 100,000 residents, the RKI data showed.

As of Sunday, 712 COVID-19 cases in Germany were undergoing intensive medical treatment, 31 more than the day before, representing 3.2 percent of all COVID-19 cases, according to the RKI.

Related Topics

German Germany September Sunday TV All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: ..

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

31 minutes ago
 Careem further strengthens its Government Relation ..

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

39 minutes ago
 India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.