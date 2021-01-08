Frankfurt am Main, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany's blue-chip DAX 30 index crossed the 14,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, as traders shrugged off the US violence and welcomed the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The Frankfurt index climbed to an all-time high of 14,006.70 points in late afternoon trading, setting the latest in a series of records in recent days.