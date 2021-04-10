UrduPoint.com
Germany's Divided Far-right AfD To Launch Election Bid

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The far-right AfD will firm up its election manifesto this weekend as Germany prepares for the post-Merkel era, with the party seeking to reverse a lag in support amid infighting and an ailing effort to capitalise on the pandemic.

Members of the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany will gather for a party congress in Dresden on Saturday and Sunday, despite coronavirus restrictions, to finalise their strategy ahead of the general election on September 26.

With Angela Merkel stepping down after 16 years as chancellor, the AfD's "Merkel must go" slogan will need an overhaul.

The AfD caused a sensation in Germany's last election in 2017 when it secured almost 13 percent of the vote, entering parliament for the first time as the largest opposition party.

But it has lost support as Germany reels from the coronavirus pandemic, and has lately been plagued by internal divisions, links to radical Covid-19 deniers and accusations of ties to neo-Nazi fringe groups.

Latest surveys have the party polling at between 10 and 12 percent, with Merkel's CDU/CSU on around 27 percent and the resurgent Greens not far behind.

- 'Corona dictatorship' - In key regional elections in the southern states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate in March, the AfD saw its support plunge by around a third.

The drop in support has coincided with AfD members courting controversy by joining anti-vaxxers and "Querdenker" (Lateral Thinkers) at various demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions.

Parliamentary group co-leader Alexander Gauland has accused the government of "war propaganda" and seeking to establish a "corona dictatorship".

During a violent mass protest in November, AfD members were accused of letting far-right activists into the Reichstag parliament building.

The party has also been hit by revelations that the government intends to place it under surveillance for posing a threat to democracy.

Media reports in March said the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) had classified the AfD as a "suspected case" of right-wing extremism, paving the way for intelligence agents to tap its communications and possibly use undercover informants.

The AfD is challenging the classification in emergency proceedings, accusing the BfV of not taking sufficient care to prevent the information from leaking to the press.

As well as finalising its manifesto at the Dresden conference, some of the party's more right-wing members also want the AfD to decide who will lead it into the election campaign.

But party co-leader Joerg Meuthen, who represents the AfD's more moderate wing, wants the decision to be made later by a vote among all party members.

