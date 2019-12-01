(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's Thomas Dressen made a triumphant return from injury Saturday, winning the opening downhill of the men's alpine World Cup season at Lake Louise.

Dressen powered through the final meters to win in 1min 46.81sec, overtaking Italian Dominik Paris who settled for second in 1:46.83.

Two-time defending World Cup downhill champion Beat Feuz shared the bottom step of the podium with Swiss teammate Carlo Janka, both clocking 1:47.07 to tie for third.

Dressen's victory in the Canadian Rockies came a year to the day after he suffered torn ligaments in his right knee and a dislocated shoulder when he crashed out of a downhill at Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Four days later he was having surgery, ending a 2018-19 campaign in which he'd hoped to build on downhill victories at Kitzbuehel and Kvitfjell the previous season.