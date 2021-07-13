UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Ethics Council Opposes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Germany's Ethics Council opposes mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :There is no need for mandatory COVID-19 immunization in Germany, the head of the country's Ethics Council said on Tuesday, arguing that certain groups do not require compulsory vaccination.

"Unlike France, Germany has much better vaccination rates in these areas," Alena Buyx told ZDF, the country's public television broadcaster. "There are also other ways to protect vulnerable groups. So I don't think we need that at all." She referred to the council's previous statement that immunizations might be made mandatory for people of certain professions, under certain conditions and with limitations.The conditions are no longer valid, she said.

Underlining the council does not support making vaccination in schools and daycare centers compulsory, Buyx responded to Wolfram Henn's request, who is a human geneticist and member of the council.

Henn had recently stated that he was in favor of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for employees in schools and daycare centers."Anyone who is a part of a group of vulnerable people by choosing a profession has a special job-related responsibility," Henn previously told the Rheinische Post daily.Voicing her appreciation for Henn to express his opinions, Buyx said she believes that such a policy would not be implemented.

Regarding children and adolescents, she said currently there is no COVID-19 vaccine recommended for children aged 12 to 17 or approved for children up to 12 years of age by the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO)."I have to say: I'm worried because of course, you have to protect this young generation," she said.

As much as 58.7% of the German public has received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 43% are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

France German Germany Young Post TV All

Recent Stories

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

8 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

53 minutes ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

58 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

58 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

58 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.