BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :There is no need for mandatory COVID-19 immunization in Germany, the head of the country's Ethics Council said on Tuesday, arguing that certain groups do not require compulsory vaccination.

"Unlike France, Germany has much better vaccination rates in these areas," Alena Buyx told ZDF, the country's public television broadcaster. "There are also other ways to protect vulnerable groups. So I don't think we need that at all." She referred to the council's previous statement that immunizations might be made mandatory for people of certain professions, under certain conditions and with limitations.The conditions are no longer valid, she said.

Underlining the council does not support making vaccination in schools and daycare centers compulsory, Buyx responded to Wolfram Henn's request, who is a human geneticist and member of the council.

Henn had recently stated that he was in favor of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for employees in schools and daycare centers."Anyone who is a part of a group of vulnerable people by choosing a profession has a special job-related responsibility," Henn previously told the Rheinische Post daily.Voicing her appreciation for Henn to express his opinions, Buyx said she believes that such a policy would not be implemented.

Regarding children and adolescents, she said currently there is no COVID-19 vaccine recommended for children aged 12 to 17 or approved for children up to 12 years of age by the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO)."I have to say: I'm worried because of course, you have to protect this young generation," she said.

As much as 58.7% of the German public has received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while 43% are fully vaccinated.