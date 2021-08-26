Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany has pulled out all its soldiers from Afghanistan with its last evacuation flight from Kabul, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Thursday.

"All soldiers, members of the foreign ministry and Federal police who have led this mission to a safe end for us on the ground have been flown out of Kabul," she said.

The military evacuation mission has therefore now ended, she said, adding that she was "relieved that our soldiers who carried out this dangerous operation have safely left Afghan airspace".

Germany had flown out 5,347 people since August 16, the minister said.