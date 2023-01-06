UrduPoint.com

Germany's Factory Orders Plummet 5.3% Last November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Factory orders in Germany dove 5.3% from a month earlier in November 2022, the largest decline over a year, according to provisional data released on Friday.

The market forecast was a 0.5% decline for the month, following a downwardly revised 0.6% rise in October.

New orders have reached their lowest level since July 2020 due to an 8.

1% monthly drop in foreign orders, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a statement.

New orders from the euro area decreased by 10.3% and from countries outside the single Currency zone sank by 6.8% compared to last October.

At the same time, domestic orders fell by 1.1% in the same period.

On an annual basis, new factory orders fell by a calendar-adjusted 11% compared to November 2021.

