UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Far-right AfD Holds Congress Despite Virus Curbs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Germany's far-right AfD holds congress despite virus curbs

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Hundreds of delegates from Germany's far-right AfD gathered Saturday for a congress that authorities warned could become a coronavirus hotspot, as the party increasingly aligns itself with militants protesting against virus restrictions.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Tino Chrupalla opened the event by attacking the "state of emergency" policy introduced by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to tackle the health crisis.

"Lives have been broken, there's a wave of bankruptcies... lots of people have lost their jobs," he told the congress, in a vast hall of a disused nuclear plant in the western city of Kalkar.

To get approval for the gathering, the AfD had to agree to stringent rules including compulsory masks and social distancing.

Although most people obey the rules, the rally still betrayed some of the divisions inside the party between ultra-conservatives and less radical members.

Party co-chief Alexander Gauland recently accused the government of using "war propaganda" to champion its "corona-dictatorship".

In a barely veiled barb directed at Gauland, co-chair Joerg Meuthen told the rally: "It is not intelligent to speak of dictatorship. We do not live in a dictatorship or else we would not be able to hold this congress." A warning to those present that the party could suffer from extreme anti-government rhetoric during the pandemic earned Meuthen applause and boos.

Outside the venue -- now a hotel and leisure complex -- about 500 people demonstrated against the staging of the conference following a call by the "Stand up to Racism" coalition.

Kalkar's mayor Britta Schulz had said it was "irresponsible" to hold such a big event and warned it could "become a hotspot" for the virus, but acknowledged that the gathering could not be banned.

In contrast, Merkel's Christian Democratic Union has twice postponed its congress to elect a new leader because of the risks of contagion.

The Green party last weekend held its meeting online.

However, AfD health spokesman Detlev Spangenberg compared the fatality rate from coronavirus with influenza, arguing that the response had been disproportionate.

Germany has recorded more than one million coronavirus infections and close to 16,000 people have died, according to official data.

- Dwindling appeal - The AfD has been the focus of repeated controversies since it began life as a eurosceptic outfit seven years ago.

In 2015, as public opinion soured against Merkel's decision to keep Germany's borders open to hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war in Iraq and Syria, the AfD morphed into an anti-immigration party.

It was rewarded for its Islamophobic positioning at elections in 2017, when voters sent it into the Bundestag for the first time to become the biggest opposition group in parliament.

A year ahead of national elections, the party is once again positioning itself on the side of militants railing against the government -- this time over curbs imposed to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the latest round of protests in Berlin, an AfD politician was charged for using a forged medical certificate to claim he could not wear the required nose and mouth covering.

In a separate incident recently, Gauland was forced to apologise after two AfD lawmakers invited two far-right YouTubers to parliament who went on to harass politicians in the building.

Nevertheless, the AfD's ratings have held at around 10 percent, compared with 16 percent at the height of the migrant crisis.

Some voters are turned off by association with neo-Nazi skinheads -- the AfD's most radical faction "Fluegel" is now the object of official surveillance by Germany's intelligence agency.

Merkel has meanwhile seen her approval ratings soar with most Germans voicing satisfaction at her handling of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Parliament Nuclear Iraq Hotel Died Germany Berlin Angela Merkel Congress Influenza 2017 2015 Dictator Christian Event From Government Million Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

29 seconds ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

35 seconds ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

19 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

19 minutes ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sikhs on Baba Guru Nana ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.