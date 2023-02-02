UrduPoint.com

Germany's Foreign Trade Balance Sees Surplus Of $80B

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Germany's foreign trade balance sees surplus of $80B

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Germany's foreign trade balance posted a surplus of €76 billion (some $80 billion) in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday.

Destatis said that the country's exports and imports amounted to €1.56 trillion and €1.48 trillion, respectively, in 2022, up by 14.3% and 24.3% on an annual basis.

THe EUR/USD exchange rate was 1.

05 on average during the last year.

The leap in imports stemmed from increased energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In 2022, the Calendar and seasonally adjusted export surplus thus declined for the fifth consecutive year," Destatis added.

In December alone, the country's exports totaled €127.4 billion and imports €117.4 billion, while the trade surplus was at €10 billion.

