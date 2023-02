ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Germany's foreign trade balance posted a surplus of 76 billion (some $80 billion) in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday.

Destatis said that the country's exports and imports amounted to 1.56 trillion and 1.48 trillion, respectively, in 2022, up by 14.3% and 24.3% on an annual basis.

THe EUR/USD exchange rate was 1.

05 on average during the last year.

The leap in imports stemmed from increased energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In 2022, the Calendar and seasonally adjusted export surplus thus declined for the fifth consecutive year," Destatis added.

In December alone, the country's exports totaled 127.4 billion and imports 117.4 billion, while the trade surplus was at 10 billion.