UrduPoint.com

Germany's Free Democrats Pave Way For Scholz-led Govt

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 PM

Germany's Free Democrats pave way for Scholz-led govt

Berlin, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany's incoming coalition cleared a new hurdle on Sunday with the Free Democrats (FDP) approving an alliance with the centre-left SPD and ecologist Greens to replace Angela Merkel's government.

The greenlight from 92.2 percent of around 660 FDP delegates came a day after the SPD waved through the deal during their own congress. The Greens are expected to publish the results of their membership vote on Monday.

With the agreement expected to sail through too on Monday, parliament is getting ready to formally elect the SPD's Olaf Scholz as chancellor on Wednesday.

Urging his FDP to back the deal, party leader Christian Lindner said the coalition agreement would bring about a "new departure in Germany".

"Germany is waiting for this new departure," stressed Lindner, who is poised to become finance minister.

Under their roadmap for Germany, the three parties want to bring forward an end to coal to 2030 from 2038. They also plan to put 15 million electric cars on the road by 2030, and ramp up the building of new homes to keep housing costs affordable.

At the same time, they are aiming to return to the country's no new debt rule by 2023, after the sacrosanct policy was lifted to allow the government to borrow billions to finance its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Road Germany Same Alliance Angela Merkel Democrats Congress Sunday Christian From Government Agreement Billion Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Chilean Senate visits Wahat Al Karama

President of Chilean Senate visits Wahat Al Karama

20 minutes ago
 Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading ..

Shares in Multiply Group end first day of trading 80% higher than pre-listing va ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

RAK Ruler receives Costa Rican President

1 hour ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Ex ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by C ..

Dubai Chamber hosts high-level delegation led by Costa Rican President

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Exp ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Spanish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.