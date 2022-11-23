UrduPoint.com

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Are At Full Capacity: Chancellor Scholz

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Germany's gas storage facilities are now at full capacity, and the country's first (LNG) terminals will become operational in a few weeks, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Addressing lawmakers during a budget debate, Scholz dismissed criticism from the opposition parties that the government is not taking the necessary steps to prevent energy shortages and blackouts in winter.

"One year ago, our energy storage facilities were as empty as never before. Today we're full to capacity. Because this government does not just talk, it acts," the Social Democrat chancellor said.

He argued that the center-left coalition government has taken all the necessary steps to gradually end the country's dependence on Russian gas imports.

"At the same time, this government, as fast as never before in our country, made sure that we did have an alternative. In a few weeks' time, in northern Germany, the first LNG terminals will start operation," Scholz said.

He also noted that the government reactivated coal-fired power plants, and extended the lifespan of the country's last three nuclear power plants until mid-April next year.

"This government will make sure that renewable energies and the necessary transmission grids will be built much faster than ever before," the chancellor said.

Germany is facing a severe energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which led to disruptions in the oil and gas supply and pushed energy prices to record highs.

The government is seeking to diversify natural gas supply sources, and currently work is underway to build liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals at the northern German ports of Brunsbuttel, Wilhelmshaven, Stade, and Lubmin.

Before the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia was supplying 55% of Germany's natural gas.

