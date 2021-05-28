UrduPoint.com
Germany's Genocide Recognition 'step In Right Direction': Namibia

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Germany's genocide recognition 'step in right direction': Namibia

Windhoek, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Namibia on Friday said Germany's acknowledgment it had committed genocide in the southwestern African country during its 20th century colonial occupation was a "step in the right direction".

"The acceptance on the part of Germany that a genocide was committed is the first step in the right direction," President Hage Geingob's spokesman Alfredo Hengari told AFP.

