Germany's Huge Wirecard Fraud Trial To Start In December

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Frankfurt, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Wirecard's former CEO Markus Braun, charged with fraud in Germany's biggest-ever accounting scandal, will go on trial from December 8, a court said Wednesday.

Braun stands accused of "commercial gang fraud", embezzlement and market manipulation for his role in Wirecard's spectacular collapse in 2020.

The higher regional court in Munich said it had scheduled 100 court dates for the mammoth trial.

Once the standard-bearer for the German tech industry, Wirecard plunged into chaos in June 2020 after admitting that 1.9 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) missing from its balance sheets likely didn't exist.

The scandal was "unparalleled" in Germany's post-war history, according to then finance minister Olaf Scholz, who is now chancellor.

Braun, who has been in custody for over two years, denies the allegations.

Two other Wirecard managers, accounting boss Stephan von Erffa and Oliver Bellenhaus, the former head of a Wirecard's Dubai subsidiary, were also charged with fraud last March.

The trio had worked "in an industrial fashion" to commit the fraud, German prosecutors said at the time. The accused face "several years" in prison if found guilty, they added.

Wirecard's chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, who has been on the run since the firm's collapse, is still wanted by German prosecutors.

He was reported earlier this year to be hiding out in Moscow.

