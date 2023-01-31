UrduPoint.com

Germany's Import Prices Soar 26.3% In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Germany's import prices soar 26.3% in 2022

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Germany's import prices jumped 26.3% in 2022 on an annually basis, official figures showed on Tuesday.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), annual price increases stemmed from higher imported energy prices, which increased 111.

2% last year.

Natural gas prices soared 178.6%, mineral oil increased 74.8%, and crude oil rose 57.8% year-on-year in 2022.

In December alone, import prices were also up by 12.6% versus December 2021.

In the export side, prices were up by 14.6% during 2022 and 10.6% in December.

Related Topics

Import Oil Price December Gas From

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

7 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

1 hour ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

2 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.