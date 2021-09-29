UrduPoint.com

Germany's Laschet Congratulates Rival Scholz On Election Win: Party Sources

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Berlin, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel's would-be successor Armin Laschet from her conservative bloc has congratulated his rival Olaf Scholz from the Social Democrats on his weekend election win, party sources told AFP Wednesday.

Sources in the Social Democratic Party and in Laschet's CDU-CSU camp said the congratulations were sent by letter.

Laschet had previously come under fire for not publicly congratulating his opponent. news of the letter came just moments after the government said Merkel had congratulated Scholz on Monday.

