UrduPoint.com

Germany's LNG Expansion Targets Exceed Demand

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Germany's LNG expansion targets exceed demand

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The planned construction of 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals would "far exceed demand", and could even jeopardize Germany's climate targets, a study published by Greenpeace on Monday has warned.

Import capacities would "significantly exceed the current Russian gas supplies and would lead to a long-term dependence on climate-damaging gas," according to the study by the German consulting firm EnergyComment.

The German government wants the country to become less dependent on gas imports, and to this end, a new law has been passed to speed up the construction of pipelines, and land-based and floating LNG terminals.

A total of 2.94 billion Euros (3 billion U.S. Dollars) of government funding has been made available for four floating LNG terminals, and two ships which should be operational by the start of next year.

"Instead of creating more climate-damaging structures, we must now consistently save gas, promote the installation of heat pumps and insulate buildings, and focus on a new industrial location policy," said Greenpeace spokesman Manfred Santen.

Last Thursday, gas deliveries from Russia were resumed after ten days of maintenance work on the crucial Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Gas flows are now at the reduced pre-maintenance level of 40 percent, and the country's gas storage facilities are around two-thirds full.

The temporary halt in Russian gas supplies through Nord Stream 1 put further pressure on prices. Meanwhile, the German government is seeking to fill storage to 95 percent by November.

"We have to think not only about this winter, but also the following one," Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said last week. "Gas remains a scarce commodity, and we should use it with appropriate care."

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord Lead November Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

3 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.