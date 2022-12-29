UrduPoint.com

Germany's Medicine Shortage Puts The Squeeze On Pharmacies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Germany's medicine shortage puts the squeeze on pharmacies

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Germany is facing shortages of many common medications, putting the squeeze on pharmacies and leaving parents across the country in a desperate state.

Anadolu Agency spoke to a pharmacist in Berlin who called the situation very serious, with parents struggling to find medicine for their children.

"The situation is very bad at the moment, especially for children, as we can hardly supply them with medicines," said Julian Wawrzyniak, adding that more than 300 medicines are currently unavailable.

"There are different reasons for this, partly due to the war in Ukraine, also partly due to the global supply chain issues, the coronavirus, high energy prices, production costs … the producers are facing big challenges," he said.

