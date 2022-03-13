(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN,March 13 Xinhua/APP) :The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany increased to 252,836 on Friday, exceeding last Friday's figure by 35,000, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.

The country's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate also increased to 1,439 per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday. On Thursday, the country reported a new all-time high of 262,752 cases.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the situation in the country was critical.

"We cannot be satisfied when 200 to 250 people die each day," he told journalists on Friday.

"Without mandatory vaccination, we will not get the pandemic under control in the autumn," Lauterbach warned. "We will be facing exactly the same situation in the autumn as we are now, if not worse."As of Thursday, at least 48 million people, or 57.7 percent of the population, had received a booster dose in Germany, while 19.6 million people are not vaccinated, according to official figures.