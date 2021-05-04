UrduPoint.com
Germany's Oktoberfest Cancelled Again Over Covid

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Germany's Oktoberfest cancelled again over Covid

Berlin, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Germany's iconic Oktoberfest beer festival will be cancelled this year for the second year running due to the pandemic, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said Monday.

"In the classic beer tents at the big festivals, social distancing, masks and other measures are practically impossible to implement," he said after talks with Munich mayor Dieter Reiter.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

