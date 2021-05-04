Berlin, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Germany's iconic Oktoberfest beer festival will be cancelled this year for the second year running due to the pandemic, Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder said Monday.

"In the classic beer tents at the big festivals, social distancing, masks and other measures are practically impossible to implement," he said after talks with Munich mayor Dieter Reiter.