UrduPoint.com

Germany's Recession To Be Milder Than Expected In 2023: Ifo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Germany's recession to be milder than expected in 2023: Ifo

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Germany's recession is expected to be milder than previously predicted, Ifo said Wednesday, the first major economic institute to issue a brighter outlook for Europe's biggest economy.

Economic output growth is expected to shrink by 0.1 percent in 2023, Ifo said, revising its previous prediction of a 0.3 percent contraction.

Rocketing energy prices in the wake of Russia's war on Ukraine have led to sky-high inflation that have hurt Germany's consumers and export-dependent industries.

But inflation is expected to slide from 7.8 percent in 2022 to 6.4 percent in 2023, as government measures to tamp down energy prices take effect.

Demand for goods in the manufacturing sector is also still strong with order books so well filled that production has "risen slightly until very recently", noted Ifo.

Timo Wollermershaeuser, head of forecasts at Ifo, noted that Germany's output already came in at a better-than-expected 0.

4 percent growth for the third quarter.

While the subsequent two quarters are likely to show contractions, "after that, things will start to pick up again", he said, predicting growth of 1.6 percent for 2024.

Ifo's positive outlook came a day after a closely watched survey showed German investor confidence rising again in December.

The ZEW institute's economic expectations index gained 13.4 points compared to November -- the third consecutive increase after months of decline.

The German government has unveiled a 200-billion-euro ($210-billion) support package to mitigate the impact of the energy crisis, including a cap on gas prices for businesses and households.

The government nevertheless expects the economy to contract by 0.4 percent in 2023.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis German Germany November December Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

38 minutes ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

2 hours ago
 PITBâ€™s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITBâ€™s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

2 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

2 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.