ANKARA, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany's retail sales rebounded month-on-month in November 2022 after contracting in October, according to official Destatis data released on Friday.

The real (price-adjusted) turnover of retail enterprises in Germany rose 1.

1% from a month earlier following a 2.8% decline in October.

Non-food sales rose 2.1% while food sales dropped 1.3% in the same period.

On an annual basis, retail sales fell 5.9% in November 2022.

In 2022, first estimates showed retail sales climbed 0.3% from the record year of 2021.