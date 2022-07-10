UrduPoint.com

Germany's Schmid Grabs Lead At Storm-hit PGA Barbasol Event

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Germany's Schmid grabs lead at storm-hit PGA Barbasol event

Nicholasville, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :German Matti Schmid holed out from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole Sunday to grab a two-stroke lead after the storm-hit third round of the US PGA Barbasol Championship.

Schmid, last year's European Tour Rookie of the Year and low amateur at the British Open, fired a six-under par 66 to stand on 22-under 194 after 54 holes at Keene Trace.

That was enough to stay ahead of compatriot Hurly Long, who leaped into second with a 63 for 196.

Americans Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax were on 197 with countryman Sean O'Hair and Canada's Adam Svensson sharing fifth on 198.

A storm halted play for more than three hours on Friday and more than two inches of rain fell Saturday, leaving the course unplayable until excess water could be cleared away.

Schmid managed to finish only three holes before darkness fell, with American Max McGreevy taking a one-stroke lead, but when play resumed Sunday morning, McGreevy staggered to a 74 while Schmid charged.

A former college star at the nearby University of Louisville, Schmid reeled off five consecutive birdies starting at the par-4 seventh hole, his longest birdie putt in the run a 13-footer to start the streak.

Schmid birdied the par-5 15th after driving the green in two but made a three-putt bogey at the par-4 17th to stumble back before his heroics at the 18th.

The German's tee shot at the last went way left beyond a cart path, but after a free drop, he blasted a second shot into greenside rough and then holed out for a stunning birdie to stretch a lead that minutes earlier looked like it might vanish.

The event is co-sanctioned by the US PGA and DP World tours for the first time as is this week's Scottish Open, where most of the world's top golfers played ahead of next week's British Open at St. Andrews.

Related Topics

Storm World Water Canada German Tours Lead Louisville Sunday Event From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

13 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

22 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

22 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.