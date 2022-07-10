Nicholasville, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :German Matti Schmid holed out from just inside 20 feet at the 18th hole Sunday to grab a two-stroke lead after the storm-hit third round of the US PGA Barbasol Championship.

Schmid, last year's European Tour Rookie of the Year and low amateur at the British Open, fired a six-under par 66 to stand on 22-under 194 after 54 holes at Keene Trace.

That was enough to stay ahead of compatriot Hurly Long, who leaped into second with a 63 for 196.

Americans Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax were on 197 with countryman Sean O'Hair and Canada's Adam Svensson sharing fifth on 198.

A storm halted play for more than three hours on Friday and more than two inches of rain fell Saturday, leaving the course unplayable until excess water could be cleared away.

Schmid managed to finish only three holes before darkness fell, with American Max McGreevy taking a one-stroke lead, but when play resumed Sunday morning, McGreevy staggered to a 74 while Schmid charged.

A former college star at the nearby University of Louisville, Schmid reeled off five consecutive birdies starting at the par-4 seventh hole, his longest birdie putt in the run a 13-footer to start the streak.

Schmid birdied the par-5 15th after driving the green in two but made a three-putt bogey at the par-4 17th to stumble back before his heroics at the 18th.

The German's tee shot at the last went way left beyond a cart path, but after a free drop, he blasted a second shot into greenside rough and then holed out for a stunning birdie to stretch a lead that minutes earlier looked like it might vanish.

The event is co-sanctioned by the US PGA and DP World tours for the first time as is this week's Scottish Open, where most of the world's top golfers played ahead of next week's British Open at St. Andrews.