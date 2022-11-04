UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Arrives In China To Boost Economic Ties

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Beijing, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Beijing Friday seeking to bolster a vital economic relationship but facing criticism about his country's heavy reliance on a nation growing more authoritarian under Xi Jinping.

Scholz is the first G7 leader to visit China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the world's number two economy to largely close its borders.

Accompanied by top executives, he is due to hold talks on the one-day trip with President Xi, as well as Premier Li Keqiang.

But the visit has sparked controversy, coming so soon after Xi strengthened his hold on power and as tensions run high between the West and Beijing on issues ranging from Taiwan to alleged human rights abuses.

German industry's heavy dependence on China is also facing fresh scrutiny, as Berlin reels from an over-reliance on Russian energy imports that left it exposed when Moscow turned off the taps.

