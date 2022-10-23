Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on becoming Italy's prime minister Saturday, saying he looked forward to working with her in the European Union, G7, and NATO.

Scholz also thanked Italy's outgoing premier Mario Draghi for the "good German-Italian partnership" over the past few years.

"I look forward to continue working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7," Scholz wrote in English in his message on Twitter to Meloni.