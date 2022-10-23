UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Congratulates New Italian PM Meloni

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Germany's Scholz congratulates new Italian PM Meloni

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on becoming Italy's prime minister Saturday, saying he looked forward to working with her in the European Union, G7, and NATO.

Scholz also thanked Italy's outgoing premier Mario Draghi for the "good German-Italian partnership" over the past few years.

"I look forward to continue working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7," Scholz wrote in English in his message on Twitter to Meloni.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Twitter European Union Italy

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

2 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Partic ..

International Ski Federation Extends Ban on Participation of Russian, Belarusian ..

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
 Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

Celebrities pay glowing tribute to Mehtab Rashdi

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 hours ago
 Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T ..

Ukraine Urgently Needs Missiles for German IRIS-T Systems - Prime Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.