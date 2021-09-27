(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The two candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor said they each aimed to cobble together a ruling coalition by late December after voters handed back a muddled election result Sunday.

"It has to be the case that I, that we do everything we can to ensure we're done by Christmas," Social Democrat Olaf Scholz said on ARD public television when asked about forming a government.

On the same programme, his rival Armin Laschet from Merkel's Christian Democrats said he also had that target: "Yes, definitely before Christmas."