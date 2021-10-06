Frankfurt, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that his party together with the Greens and Liberals had a 'mandate' to form a government in Germany, after the parties agreed to begin coalition talks.

"Voters have given us a mandate to build a government together," Scholz told journalists after the Greens and the liberal FDP agreed to meet his party Thursday to begin discussions over a possible three-way coalition.