UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Says Has 'mandate' For Govt With Greens, Liberals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Germany's Scholz says has 'mandate' for govt with Greens, Liberals

Frankfurt, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that his party together with the Greens and Liberals had a 'mandate' to form a government in Germany, after the parties agreed to begin coalition talks.

"Voters have given us a mandate to build a government together," Scholz told journalists after the Greens and the liberal FDP agreed to meet his party Thursday to begin discussions over a possible three-way coalition.

Related Topics

Germany Democrats Government

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

19 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

19 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

20 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

37 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

48 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.