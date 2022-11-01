(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a high-stakes trip to China this week.

Scholz, accompanied by a delegation of business executives, will be the first European Union leader to visit the world's second-biggest economy since 2019.

During the one-day trip on Friday, he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

That crisis has prompted soul-searching about whether German industry's heavy reliance on China could again leave it vulnerable.