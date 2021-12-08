Berlin, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Germany's new chancellor Olaf Scholz will make his first official visit on Friday to Paris where he will hold talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Brussels, the chancellery said in a statement.

The French leader is due to welcome Scholz with military honours, said the chancellery, adding that "the first foreign visit from Chancellor Scholz is the expression of the close ties and friendship between Germany and France".

In Brussels, Scholz is due to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and EU President Charles Michel, with preparations for next week's EU summit on the agenda.

The former finance minister will also hold talks with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, "to underline the significance of the alliance for German, European and transatlantic security."