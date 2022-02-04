(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on February 15, the Kremlin said Friday, as tensions rage between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

"A visit by Scholz to Moscow will take place on the 15th," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, saying the two leaders will hold "substantial" bilateral talks.