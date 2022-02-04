Moscow, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kyiv and Moscow on February 14 and 15 to discuss the crisis on the Ukraine-Russia border, as tensions soar between Russia and the West.

It will be Scholz's first visit to both countries since he replaced Angela Merkel as chancellor in December, and comes amid criticism that he has kept a low profile so far in diplomatic efforts to avoid a war in Ukraine.

Scholz will first visit Kyiv before travelling on to Moscow the following day for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In addition to (discussing) bilateral relations, the focus will also be on international issues, including security issues," Scholz's spokesman Wolfgang Buechner told reporters.

Scholz will also host talks in Berlin next Thursday with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, to discuss the concerns of the ex-Soviet Baltic states in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.