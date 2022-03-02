UrduPoint.com

Germany's Scholz Visits Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Germany's Scholz visits Israel

Jerusalem, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday visited Israel for the first time since taking office, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and amid international efforts to forge a new Iran nuclear deal.

He toured Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, laid a wreath and left a message in the guest book stressing Germany's historical responsibility toward the Jewish state.

"The mass murder of the Jews was instigated by Germany," he wrote. "It was planned and carried out by Germans. Consequently, every German government bears permanent responsibility for the security of the state of Israel and the protection of Jewish life." Bennett welcomed Scholz, saying that "the Shoah, the methodical destruction of the Jews, is a wound that is the basis of the ties between Germany and Israel. From this wound we have built strong and significant ties." The two heads of government -- both relatively new to office following many years under the political veterans Angela Merkel and Benjamin Netanyahu -- met as rapidly moving world events test their leadership.

They have diverged on their responses to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Scholz's coalition government reversed a ban on sending weapons into conflict zones and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany.

He also pledged 100 billion Euros ($113 billion) this year to modernise Germany's army and committed to spending more than two percent of Germany's gross domestic product on defence annually, surpassing even NATO's target.

- 'Deeply troubled - Israel has taken a more conservative approach to the Ukraine crisis, citing its warm ties with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Israeli leaders have said they do not want to upset a delicate security cooperation with Russia, which operates a large military presence in Syria, where Israel carries out frequent strikes against what it says are Iran-linked targets.

Bennett has resisted Ukraine's request for weapons, according to Israeli media, and this week is sending 100 tons of non-military assistance, including blankets, water purification kits and medical supplies.

In addition, Israel has set up a hotline for Jewish Ukrainians seeking to immigrate amid the hostilities.

Scholz's visit also comes as a new deal is said to be emerging to curb Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

The original 2015 agreement unravelled when former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it, with Israeli encouragement.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia are now negotiating in Vienna to salvage that agreement, with the United States taking part indirectly.

Israel's Bennett has said he is "deeply troubled" by the outlines of that deal, fearing it does too little to stop its arch enemy Iran from one day getting the nuclear bomb, a goal Tehran denies pursuing.

Scholz was later due to meet Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and visit the Knesset, or parliament.

Related Topics

Murder NATO Prime Minister World Army Syria Exchange Israel Ukraine Iran Moscow Water Russia China Parliament Nuclear France German Visit Trump Germany Vienna Nord Tehran Jerusalem United States Angela Merkel Gas 2015 Jew Media From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

19 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

31 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

32 minutes ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>