Germany's Scholz Visits Israel Amid Ukraine War, Iran Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Jerusalem, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday made his first visit to Israel since taking office, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and international efforts to forge a new Iran nuclear deal.

Scholz toured Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and laid a wreath. He was later due to meet Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and visit the Knesset, or parliament.

The two heads of government -- both relatively new to office following years under the veteran leaders Angela Merkel in Germany and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel -- met as the rapidly moving world events test their leadership.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, Scholz's coalition government has reversed a ban on sending weapons into conflict zones and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany.

Scholz has also pledged 100 billion Euros ($113 billion) this year to modernise Germany's army and committed to spending more than two percent of Germany's gross domestic product on defence annually, surpassing even NATO's target.

Israel has taken a more conservative approach to the Ukraine crisis, citing its warm ties with both Kyiv and Moscow.

