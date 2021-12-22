Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his "concern" Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the border with Ukraine in his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders "discussed the increased Russian military presence around Ukraine. The chancellor expressed his concern about the situation and spoke of the urgent need for de-escalation," a statement released by Scholz's office said.