UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Sea Watch Rescues 100 Migrants Off Libya

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

Germany's Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The German NGO Sea Watch rescued around 100 migrants off of Libya on Wednesday, saying the Libyan coastguard would have turned them back to shore if the humanitarian group had not intervened.

The dinghy was found 29 nautical miles off Zawyia, 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Tripoli, Sea Watch said on Twitter, adding that several of the migrants, who included women and children, were given immediate medical attention.

Left-wing Italian humanitarian group Mediterranea, which also patrols the region in the Mare Jonio, said the Libyan coastguard "captured" another migrant boat earlier Wednesday near Tripoli.

"We had to watch powerless as Libyan militiamen intervened... violating all international conventions by pushing dozens of refugees towards the bombs and the torture they were trying to escape," Mediterranea said in a statement.

The coastguard vessel sped past the Mare Jonio to reach "a boat that was nearly immobile and therefore in obvious difficulty", it said.

When the Italian ship reached the dinghy, it was "empty... damaged and deflated, and as usual the engine was already gone".

The German and Italian rescue ships were allowed to resume operations in the central Mediterranean at the beginning of June after the Italian authorities held them at port for two months citing "technical reasons".

Warmer weather and better sailing conditions are expected to lead to a surge in attempts by migrants to reach Italy from Libya.

Related Topics

Weather Twitter German Tripoli Lead Italy Libya June Women All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

16 minutes ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

2 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

2 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

4 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.