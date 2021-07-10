(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:The seven-day incidence rate of new COVID-19 infections in Germany continued to climb for the third consecutive day, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Saturday.

Despite the slight increase, the incidence rate in Germany still remained at a relatively low level of 5.5 reported COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 citizens, up from 5.

2 on Thursday, according to the RKI, the Federal agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

On Friday, 949 new COVID-19 infections were registered in Germany, 300 more than one week ago.

Since late June, the more contagious Delta variant has become the predominant variant of the coronavirus in Germany, accounting for 59 percent of all new infections in the country as of Wednesday, the RKI said.