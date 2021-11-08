UrduPoint.com

Germany's Seven-day Covid Incidence Rate At Record High: Official Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:30 AM

Germany's seven-day Covid incidence rate at record high: official data

Berlin, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's incidence rate measuring the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days soared to 201.1 on Monday, a record since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago.

The last high had been 197.6, reached on December 22, 2020. With the vaccination rate in the country stagnating at under 70 percent, officials have pleaded in the last days for the population to get the jab.

Related Topics

December 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical ..

Islamabad Police employees to be provided medical facilities at concessional rat ..

14 seconds ago
 Senate, National Assembly set to meet today

Senate, National Assembly set to meet today

14 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Ira ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Assassination Attempt on Iraq’s Prime Minister

33 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences to Sie ..

OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences to Sierra Leone over Fuel Tanker Exp ..

35 minutes ago
 Japan’s Ozu and Englishwoman Molly Clark win Bes ..

Japan’s Ozu and Englishwoman Molly Clark win Best Player awards at Beach Socce ..

35 minutes ago
 Mandate Signing between U Microfinance Bank and JS ..

Mandate Signing between U Microfinance Bank and JS Bank for ADT-1 Capital TFC

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.