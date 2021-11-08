Berlin, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany's incidence rate measuring the number of new coronavirus infections per 100,000 people over the last seven days soared to 201.1 on Monday, a record since the pandemic erupted more than a year ago.

The last high had been 197.6, reached on December 22, 2020. With the vaccination rate in the country stagnating at under 70 percent, officials have pleaded in the last days for the population to get the jab.