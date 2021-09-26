Berlin, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have a clear "mandate to govern", the party's general secretary Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday after exit polls showed them on 25-26 percent, closely followed by the conservatives on 24-25 percent.

"We have fought our way back as the SPD, the SPD is back, the SPD clearly has the mandate to govern," Klingbeil told public broadcaster ZDF.