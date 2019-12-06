UrduPoint.com
Germany's SPD Votes Against Quitting Merkel Coalition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Berlin, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's Social Democrats on Friday opted to remain in Merkel's loveless coalition after party members voted against a motion to quit the government at a key congress on Friday.

Instead, a majority of the 600 delegates backed a motion by the centre-left party's new leadership duo to open "discussions" with Merkel's conservatives on a slew of new demands if the coalition is to survive.

