Berlin, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Germany's Social Democrats on Friday opted to remain in Merkel's loveless coalition after party members voted against a motion to quit the government at a key congress on Friday.

Instead, a majority of the 600 delegates backed a motion by the centre-left party's new leadership duo to open "discussions" with Merkel's conservatives on a slew of new demands if the coalition is to survive.